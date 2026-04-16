Odisha school food poisoning: 12-year-old dies, high-level probe ordered

A tragic incident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has led to the death of a 12-year-old student, allegedly due to food poisoning, prompting authorities to order a high-level inquiry.

Revenue Divisional Commissioner Sudhansu Mohan Samal visited the Kakabandha Ashram School and the Community Health Centre in Rasgovindpur to assess the situation. He stated that he would speak with students, staff, parents, and medical personnel to determine the cause of the incident and identify preventive measures.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, particularly after tensions escalated during the funeral procession of the deceased, Rupali Besra. Villagers clashed with police, damaging vehicles and attempting to block the procession while demanding justice and increased compensation. Police intervened with a lathi charge, leaving around 20 police personnel and 10 villagers injured.

Security has been tightened in the area, with multiple police units deployed to maintain order. Despite the administration announcing compensation of Rs 10 lakh in total, many locals have called the amount inadequate and are demanding higher financial support along with better medical care for affected students.

Opposition leaders and local groups have also staged protests, alleging negligence in food safety and hygiene. They have demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victim’s family and accountability for those responsible.

Authorities have acknowledged lapses and assured strict action against those involved in the preparation and distribution of the contaminated food. The school headmaster has been suspended, and a formal investigation is underway, including potential criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, more than 150 people reportedly fell ill after consuming the food, with several still in critical condition and receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

(With inputs from ANI)