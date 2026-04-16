One killed, 22 injured in two separate road accidents on NH-16 in Odisha’s Simulia

BALASORE: One person was killed and 22 others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents that occurred on NH-16 under Simulia police limits on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Fain (40) of Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar. Police said a passenger van carrying 42 people including Fain, was en route to Bhubaneswar from Jamshedpur when it reportedly rammed into a tree along NH-16 near Matiapada chowk. While Fain died, 16 other passengers suffered injuries and were admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital.

Similarly, six persons sustained injuries after a private bus, which was going from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, rammed into a fish-laden truck near Jamujhadi chowk. The driver along with six of the 52 passengers who were travelling in the bus, sustained injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to Simulia CHC for treatment.

On receiving information, Simulia police reached the scene and launched an investigation. Simulia IIC Debraj Jena said police have registered two separate cases and seized the vehicles involved in the mishap. Investigation suggests that both accidents were caused due to reckless driving, he added.