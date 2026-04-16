Revenue commissioner visits Mayurbhanj Ashram school after food poisoning death of student

BARIPADA: Revenue divisional commissioner (Central division) Sudhansu Mohan Samal on Wednesday visited the government-run Kakabandh Ashram school in Rasgovindpur block of Mayurbhanj district to inquire into the alleged food poisoning death of a class V girl student.

Samal inspected the school premises, Rasgovindpur community health centre (CHC) and PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. He examined the facilities of the school such as drinking water arrangements, kitchen, and food storage areas. He also held detailed discussions with doctors, parents, cooks, and local administrative officials regarding the condition of the affected students.

The RDC’s visit comes a day after a student, identified as Rupali Besra (12) of Lunachati village, died while undergoing treatment at PRM MCH. While several students are being treated at the Rasgovindpur CHC, critically ill students have been shifted to PRM MCH for advanced care.

Samal said strict action taken would be taken against those found responsible for the incident in Ashram school. Besides, measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in future. Monitoring of schools across the district would be intensified, he added.

On Sunday, over 140 students of the Ashram school fell ill, complaining of loose motion and vomiting after allegedly consuming stale food. A total of 12 students have been discharged, while the remaining are undergoing treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) Dr Sashikanta Sethy said 71 out of the 140 affected students were shifted to PRM MCH after their condition worsened. A critically ill student has been shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack, while another remains in the ICU at PRM MCH.

Karanjia sub-collector Dayasindhu Parida along with some officials accompanied the RDC during his visit.