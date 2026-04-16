Rourkela airport expansion plan begins to take shape

ROURKELA: The state government has intensified efforts for total takeover of Rourkela airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) from the ownership of RSP of SAIL and upgrade it for code 4C operation to operate big body aircraft.

Last week, a high-level meeting of top government officials and SAIL authorities on expansion of the Rourkela airport was held at Bhubaneswar. Official sources said expeditious expansion of both the RSP and Rourkela airport were discussed at the meeting. The house insisted on removal of land hurdles and other bottlenecks for these two key projects of Rourkela.

Held on last Friday, the meeting was attended by Union Steel secretary Sandeep Poundrik, joint secretary Abhijit Narendra, acting SAIL chairman KK Singh, RSP director-in-charge Alok Verma and executive director (HR) Tarun Mishra along with Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg, development commissioner DK Singh and additional chief secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma.

Rourkela airport in its present form is spread over around 140 acres of leasehold land and carries commercial licence for code 2C operation to run ATR-72 type aircraft. In a letter to the collector in March, the RSP had showed willingness to transfer the airport to AAI and claimed compensatory cost.

A differential global position system (DGPS) survey for expansion of the airport was conducted recently. Sources privy with the expansion plan said the new airport boundary would be in shape of a cricket bat with the bottom half starting near Chhend Colony and continuing till half of the Sector 17 cricket field in the east in the shape of a bat handle.