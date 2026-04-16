Teacher arrested for sexual assault bid on Class X girl in Odisha's Kandhamal district

BERHAMPUR: A school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to sexually assault a minor girl student at Pikaradi village under Tikabali police limits in Kandhamal district.

The accused Jitendra Malik (46), is a resident of Patapurpatana village under Dasapalla police limits in Nayagarh district. He is posted as a science teacher in the block grant high school at Pikaradi village.

Sources said in the last week of March, Malik was removed from the post of hostel superintendent after it was alleged that he was staying on the school campus in an inebriated condition. Besides, he was accused of attending classes after consuming liquor and misbehaving with girl students.

Acting on the allegations, the school managing committee held discussion with parents and teachers and removed Malik from the hostel superintendent’s post. Believing that the action was taken against him on basis of the allegations of a class X girl student, the accused allegedly tried to molest the minor after finding her alone on Monday.

However, the girl managed to escape and narrated her ordeal before her parents. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against Malik with Tikabali police.

IIC Samir Kumar Behera said basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused teacher. After medical examination, Malik was produced in court.