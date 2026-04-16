Victoria Town Hall in Sambalpur reopens as ‘Veer Surendra Sai Museum’

SAMBALPUR: Regarded as a landmark colonial architecture, the century-old historic Victoria Town Hall in Sambalpur was re-inaugurated as ‘Veer Surendra Sai Museum’ by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the museum, Pradhan said the initiative is a tribute to the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, who remains a symbol of courage, resistance, and patriotism in Odisha’s history. He expressed confidence that the museum would inspire the younger generation to learn about their roots and develop a deeper sense of pride in the region’s legacy.

Developed through a collaborative effort of the Culture and Tourism department, district administration and INTACH, the museum has been developed at a cost of Rs 1.24 crore and houses rare archival photographs, artistic installations, and exhibits depicting Sambalpur’s rich socio-cultural and historical evolution.

It not only narrates the heroic tales of Surendra Sai and other freedom fighters like Chhabila Sai, Udanta Sai and Madhu Gadatia, but also highlights the region’s vibrant traditions, art forms, and way of life spanning nearly two millennia.

A major attraction of the museum is its display of Sambalpuri handloom traditions, including traditional weaving tools, ornaments, ancient musical instruments, and household artefacts. It also preserves traditional toys and vintage textile designs, along with indigenous jewellery like Katria and Bandria.