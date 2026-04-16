Victoria Town Hall in Sambalpur reopens as ‘Veer Surendra Sai Museum’

SAMBALPUR: Regarded as a landmark colonial architecture, the century-old historic Victoria Town Hall in Sambalpur was re-inaugurated as ‘Veer Surendra Sai Museum’ by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.
Inaugurating the museum, Pradhan said the initiative is a tribute to the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, who remains a symbol of courage, resistance, and patriotism in Odisha’s history. He expressed confidence that the museum would inspire the younger generation to learn about their roots and develop a deeper sense of pride in the region’s legacy.
Developed through a collaborative effort of the Culture and Tourism department, district administration and INTACH, the museum has been developed at a cost of Rs 1.24 crore and houses rare archival photographs, artistic installations, and exhibits depicting Sambalpur’s rich socio-cultural and historical evolution.
It not only narrates the heroic tales of Surendra Sai and other freedom fighters like Chhabila Sai, Udanta Sai and Madhu Gadatia, but also highlights the region’s vibrant traditions, art forms, and way of life spanning nearly two millennia.
A major attraction of the museum is its display of Sambalpuri handloom traditions, including traditional weaving tools, ornaments, ancient musical instruments, and household artefacts. It also preserves traditional toys and vintage textile designs, along with indigenous jewellery like Katria and Bandria.
Adding to its uniqueness, the museum documents the culinary heritage of western Odisha, depicting the preparation methods and historical significance of local delicacies. Visitors can also explore detailed exhibits on prominent regional festivals including Nuakhai, Gudikhai, Karamasani, Puajiuntia, Bhaijiuntia, as well as grand celebrations like Sital Sasthi, Balijatra, and Dhanu Yatra.
Highlighting the region’s rich past, Pradhan said according to the Archaeological Survey of India, Sambalpur’s history dates back over 10,000 years, as evidenced by cave paintings and rock art. He noted that the region, situated along the Mahanadi basin and home to the revered Samaleswari temple, has a distinct identity shaped by its forests, agriculture, and vibrant folk culture.
Pradhan also held discussions with district officials on future cultural initiatives, including the proposed establishment of an art, music and craft college in Sambalpur. He directed officials to expedite the construction of an auditorium aimed at providing a dedicated platform for local artistes.