Class-VIII student found hanging in Ashram school in Odisha

UMERKOTE: Mystery shrouds the death of a 12-year-old boy who was found hanging inside the hostel of government-run Bhamini Ashram school under Nabarangpur’s Umerkote block on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Prashant Bhatra of Badakumari village under Umerkote block. He was studying in Class-VIII at the Ashram school. Sources said Prashant had joined the residential school just two days prior to the incident.

Inmates found Prashant hanging on Thursday morning and alerted the hostel authorities. On being informed, Umerkote police along with district welfare officer (DWO) Rabindra Palka reached the school and initiated an investigation. The body was seized for autopsy.

DWO Palka said no one found guilty of negligence or dereliction of duty would be spared.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, who criticised the lack of supervision in the hostel. “How could such an incident could occur without the knowledge of school authorities including the headmaster and hostel warden?” they questioned. Sources said the hostel staff on duty were allegedly busy watching a cricket match of the ongoing IPL till midnight.

Police said the student’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The exact cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. “All possible angles, including suicide and foul play, are being probed. Statements of hostel staff and other students are likely to be recorded as part of the inquiry,” said a police officer.