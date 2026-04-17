Deogarh’s Pradhanpat waterfall makes it to school textbooks

DEOGARH: In a significant step towards integrating local and natural heritage into formal education, the scenic Pradhanpat waterfall of Deogarh district has been included in school textbooks from the ongoing academic session 2026-27.

The inclusion comes as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 under which the School and Mass Education department of the Odisha government has introduced revised textbooks this year. The content has been developed by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA).

Pradhanpat has been featured in the Class-V language textbook Bhasa Mahak (Literature), specifically in Chapter 9 titled ‘Pathara Kahuchi Katha’. The chapter presents a detailed account of the Pradhanpat waterfall, highlighting its historical significance along with references to other related prominent religious sites such as Maa Pradhani and Maa Panchakhanda. It also brings attention to century-old poems inscribed on pillars at Basanta Nivas, a historic structure near the waterfall noted for its engraved marble pillars.

Deogarh collector Kabindra Sahu said, “While students in Deogarh are familiar with the significance of Pradhanpat, many remain unaware of its history and background. Its inclusion in school textbooks will not only benefit students of Deogarh but also help children across Odisha learn about the legacy of Pradhanpat.”