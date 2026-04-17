Man walked 25 km, found dead in Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital waiting room

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur administration on Thursday served a show-cause notice on a doctor, seeking explantation on the death of a patient whose body was found in the waiting room of the district headquarters hospital two days ago.

Additional district medical officer Dr Saroj Kumar Jena issued the show-cause to the DHH doctor after 45-year-old Santosh Kumar Patnaik of Makarpur village under Jagatsinghpur police limits was found dead in the hospital’s waiting room on Tuesday despite being admitted to the casualty ward.

Rendered mentally ill following an accident in 2018, Patnaik reportedly left home on Monday morning for treatment at the DHH, located around 7 km from his house. He walked for around 25 km after crossing the DHH and reached Machgaon Bazaar under Balikuda police limits before collapsing reportedly due to heat stroke.

Locals rushed him to Balikuda community health centre for treatment. As his condition worsened, he was referred to the DHH, where he was admitted to the casualty ward. However, his body was found in the hospital’s waiting room the next day.

Unaware of Patnaik’s identity, the DHH authorities immediately informed the local police which reached the hospital for investigation. An unnatural death case was registered and efforts are launched to determine Patnaik’s identity.