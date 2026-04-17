Naveen Patnaik urges MPs in Odisha to back delimitation only on assured state share

BHUBANESWAR: As the three-day special session of the Parliament went underway on Thursday to consider the Women’s Reservation Bill and Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for delimitation, BJD president Naveen Patnaik urged all the MPs of the state to support them only if Odisha’s share of representation is in no way reduced or compromised.

In a letter to all the MPs from Odisha, the leader of Opposition in the Assembly called upon them to raise their voice both inside and outside the Parliament and ensure that the state’s rightful place in the Union remains secure and respected.

The former chief minister said the essence of Indian federalism lies in balanced representation and any delimitation exercise that alters this balance risks marginalising states like Odisha in national decision-making. A relative reduction in Odisha’s representation in the Lok Sabha would weaken its voice for state-specific needs, from disaster management to tribal welfare and regional development, he said.

Expressing concern over the proposed linkage between women’s reservation and the delimitation process expected after the next Census, he warned that it could have far-reaching implications for states such as Odisha.