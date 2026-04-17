Odisha, Centre sign MoU for marine spatial plan

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday signed an MoU with the Centre to implement a marine spatial plan, a strategic initiative aimed at balancing coastal economic growth with marine ecosystem.

The agreement was signed between the Science and Technology department and the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, at Lok Seva Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Describing MSP as a transformative initiative, the chief minister said it will not only strengthen the state’s blue economy but also ensure long-term conservation of marine biodiversity. “This plan will promote sustainable livelihoods in coastal regions while safeguarding ecological balance and setting a new benchmark in integrated coastal and marine planning,” he said.

The initiative is part of the broader India-Norway collaboration on sustainable ocean planning, which began in 2019. While the first phase covered Puducherry and Lakshadweep, Odisha has emerged as the first state to implement the programme in its second phase.

Majhi said that Odisha’s marine ecosystems support fisheries, tourism, ports and emerging sectors like ocean energy. “However, increasing developmental pressures and climate challenges have made scientific and coordinated management essential. MSP will ensure optimal use of marine resources without compromising environmental sustainability,” he added.

Science and Technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Chief secretary Anu Garg, Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary M Ravichandran, deputy Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy Arvin Gadgil and additional chief secretary Chitra Arumugam were present.