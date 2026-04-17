Odisha government to implement ‘CM-Sampada’ for proper utilisation of DMF funds

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to implement the ‘CM-Sampada’ monitoring and review platform to ensure effective utilisation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds for all-round development of mining-affected areas in the state.

The decision was made at a meeting of all district collectors presided over by chief secretary Anu Garg at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The initiative aims to ensure effective utilisation of DMF funds to provide quality lifestyle, healthcare, safe drinking water, education, infrastructure, and other basic individual and community development facilities in mining-affected areas of the state.

Official sources said the CM-Sampada team of the state has prepared a list of mining-affected villages to accelerate development in these areas. Collectors were informed that meetings will be held with district-level officers of various departments to review data related to CM-Sampada implementation.

The platform is designed to ensure transparency and timely execution of development works in mining-affected regions using DMF funds, directly benefitting impacted communities.

Besides, the directorate of Economics and Statistics (DE&S) also made a presentation on the ongoing irrigation census in the state. Progress of different censuses of minor, medium and major irrigation projects, water bodies and springs was reviewed at the meeting.

A spring census is being conducted in the state for the first time. It has been extended till May 31, 2026. Official sources said district-level sub-committees on irrigation census have been formed under the chairmanship of district collectors. Collectors were advised to prioritise all irrigation census activities in their areas to complete census work within the stipulated time. They were asked to regularly review progress of the works.