Odisha signs memorandum with Jhpiego & AIIMS to strengthen delivery of quality healthcare in state

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday signed an MoU with Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) to strengthen delivery of quality healthcare across the state.

The MoU signed in the presence of Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling aims at providing world-class healthcare particularly in critical areas such as nursing services, maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, nutrition and emergency obstetric care.

The agreement was signed by special secretary, H&FW department Santosh Mishra and Jhpiego’s country director Dr Amit Shah at Lok Seva Bhawan. The agreement is non-financial in nature and focuses on knowledge-sharing and technical collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahaling said the agreement with Jhpiego aims to facilitate evidence-based health planning, policy support and adoption of global best practices tailored to Odisha’s needs.

The partnership will strengthen medical education and training systems, enhance capacity building of trainers and promote use of digital and e-learning platforms, including simulation-based training.

The state also signed another MoU with All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar to enhance healthcare services in Rairangpur and nearby regions of Mayurbhanj district.

Under this agreement, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will support upgradation of healthcare infrastructure at Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital, including assistance in the construction of a new 100-bed facility. The collaboration will enable specialist outpatient services, periodic medical camps, dental and eye care services and communicable disease treatment camps.

In addition, telemedicine services will be introduced to facilitate remote consultations, while critical patients will get timely referral to AIIMS during emergencies.

Mahaling said the initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, marks a significant step toward transforming healthcare access in northern Odisha. He added that residents of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and adjoining districts would benefit substantially.