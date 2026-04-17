Rare feat: Odia girls ace CBSE Class X exam with 100 per cent result

BHUBANESWAR: In a moment of pride for Odisha, two Odia girls have scored a perfect 100 per cent in the CBSE Class X board examination, results of which were announced on Wednesday.
Alisha Biswal of Kendriya Vidyalaya-I in Bhubaneswar and Teena Rath of Mother’s Public School, Puri have secured a flawless 500 out of 500, positioning themselves among the top scorers in the board examination.
Amazed with her results, Alisha said she studied for three to four hours every day after school. “I was expecting to perform well but securing 500 out of 500 has come as a pleasant surprise. I am very happy with the results,” she said.
Alisha’s father Sudarshan Biswal, who works as an assistant drug controller in the city, said his daughter aspires to pursue medical education and become a neurosurgeon.
Meanwhile, Teena, who also secured 100 per cent in the exam, emerging as a top scorer both at the state and national level, said she is preparing for the NEET and wishes to serve the society as a cardiac surgeon.
“Teena’s achievement is landmark. Her success reflects clarity of purpose, dedication and the courage to pursue excellence without compromise,” said Mother’s Public School chairperson Poly Patnaik.
Patnaik said the Mother’s Group of Schools registered a perfect 100 per cent pass rate in the CBSE Class X board examination 2025-26, reaffirming its legacy of academic excellence and collective commitment.
Apart from private and central english medium schools, students from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) also excelled in the CBSE Class X Board exams this year.
Officials from the School and Mass Education (SME) department said out of a total of 16,966 students from OAVs who appeared for the examination, 15,990 students have passed, achieving an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.25 per cent.
Sonakshee Padhi from OAV Patharchepa secured 99.4 per cent, while Prayag Nayak from OAV Patharchepa and Anshuman Panda from OAV Sorada scored 99.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state rose to 96.45 per cent from 93.07 per cent last year. No student failed in the examination for the second consecutive year, reflecting the effectiveness of the schools’ academic support systems, said officials from the ST & SC Development department.
Mahesh Bhupathi Hembram and Hiramani Baskey from EMRS Dhanghera secured 94 per cent each, while Dushmant Majhi from EMRS Bahalda got 93.6 pc.
Around 94.67 pc students from Bhubaneswar region, including 93. 66 pc students from the state, have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X board exam this year. The CBSE, however, hasn’t issued any merit list as part of its practice.