187 houses demolished in BDA’s major anti-encroachment drive in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Friday launched one of its biggest eviction drive to remove encroachment from 68 acre land in Shampur mouza of the capital city.

On the first day, the BDA demolished 187 houses, including 31 under-construction buildings, on eight acre of land in the area under Bharatpur police limits. Around 600 houses along with other establishments, which were allegedly constructed illegally, will be demolished in the eviction exercise to free the entire land patch, said BDA officials.

The operation involved six earthmovers. Around 10 platoons of police force along with 50 police officers were deployed at the site to maintain law and order during the eviction which remained peaceful. In December 2023, the BDA had filed an FIR with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police alleging encroachment and illegal sale of portions of the 68 acre land by land sharks.

It had also sought action against several persons, including filing of criminal cases against three for illegal sale and possession of the government land in the mouza.

BDA authorities discovered the alleged encroachments after occupants started erecting a boundary and laid foundation for constructing houses on the land.