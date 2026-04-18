Action against Shyam Metalics puts Rengali sponge iron units under lens

SAMBALPUR: The recent action against Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited’s plant at Pandloi in Rengali block for allegedly failing to comply with environmental directives has put other polluting industries in the region under intense scrutiny.

Amid the crackdown on industrial pollution, residents allege that at least 10 sponge iron plants in Rengali, largely operating on direct reduced iron (DRI) technology, are continuing to function in violation of environmental norms for years.

Adding to the problem is the massive movement of heavy vehicles along Sambalpur-Rengali-Jharsuguda stretch. An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 trucks are plying daily in the area to compound dust and particulate pollution, pushing air quality to alarming levels. In February, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Rengali had reportedly touched 300, categorised as ‘very poor’.

Earlier, a study submitted by IIT-Kharagpur to the National Green Tribunal had stated that coal-based small, medium and low-capacity DRI sponge iron plants were the major polluters in at least six states including Odisha. It had recommended closure and shift to rotary kiln technology. The NGT too had directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to compile detailed data on these pollution-intensive units.

Although regulatory guidelines have called for a shift from DRI units to comparatively cleaner blast furnace systems, the transition has remained limited due to higher capital costs. Against this backdrop, residents urged authorities to widen enforcement and take action against all non-compliant units, rather than limiting it to a single case.

Rengali MLA Sudarshan Haripal also flagged the issue of pollution in the area and alleged that industrial effluents have rendered hundreds of acres of fertile farmland barren, crippling agricultural activities despite the region’s proximity to Hirakud reservoir.