Amazon onboards over 1K local sellers in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Amazon India has onboarded over 1,000 local sellers since the launch of its Bhubaneswar fulfilment centre last year. At the same time, customer adoption has marked a significant growth across cities including Angul, Balangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj and Rourkela.

The fulfilment centre in Bhubaneswar has a storage capacity of 0.25 million cubic feet. Besides, it has one sort centre in the capital city along with 52 delivery stations across cities including Balangir, Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Puri.

Director of operations Karan Chugh said, “The progress we are noticing in Odisha reflects a long-term approach and our ongoing commitment to the country. Last year, Amazon invested over Rs 2,000 crore as part of our commitment to build and operate India’s fastest, safest and most reliable operations network.”

This investment is focused on expanding and upgrading infrastructure, improving associate safety and well-being, he added.