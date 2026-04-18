Bajaj, actor Kiara Advani fined for misleading ‘Almond’ oil ad

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh each on Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd and ANKW Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd for deceptive advertising regarding the sale and promotion of ‘Almond Drops’ hair oil.
In its order issued on April 15, the consumer court also fined Rs 10 lakh on the brand ambassador, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.
President of the commission Ashwini Kumar Patra and member Jyotsnarani Mishra, noted in the order that the company misled consumers by promoting the product with almond images and the slogan ‘Boond Boond Mein Poshan’ (nutrition in every drop) on its packaging. The commission termed this as ‘unfair trade practice’.
The complaint was lodged filed by Deepak Kumar Dubey of Nuapada district who had stated that the oil he purchased was promoted as ‘Almond Hair Oil’. However, the ingredients label showed that it contained 77.1 per cent light liquid paraffin (mineral oil), with only a negligible amount of almond oil.
The commission has ordered the company to return the product price (Rs 194) to the consumer. The brand owner has also been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for damages to the consumer and Rs 25,000 for litigation costs.
The commission ordered that the fine of Rs 25 lakh each imposed on Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd and ANKW Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd should be deposited with Odisha State Consumer Welfare Fund as punitive damages for such unfair trade practices and misleading advertisement.
Besides, brand ambassador Kiara Advani was directed to pay Rs 10 lakh to the consumer welfare fund as punitive damages for performing in such misleading advertisement. She was cautioned to exercise due diligence in future endorsements. The company and the online platform involved must both deposit Rs 14 lakh in the consumer welfare fund, the commission said.
The brand owner was also directed to display the percentage of mineral oil in full form in a font size not smaller than the word ‘Almond.’ The opposite parties were directed to withdraw/rectify such advertisement of impugned product within 45 days of the order.
The commission has asked for compliance within 45 days of the order.