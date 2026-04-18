Bajaj, actor Kiara Advani fined for misleading ‘Almond’ oil ad

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh each on Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd and ANKW Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd for deceptive advertising regarding the sale and promotion of ‘Almond Drops’ hair oil.

In its order issued on April 15, the consumer court also fined Rs 10 lakh on the brand ambassador, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

President of the commission Ashwini Kumar Patra and member Jyotsnarani Mishra, noted in the order that the company misled consumers by promoting the product with almond images and the slogan ‘Boond Boond Mein Poshan’ (nutrition in every drop) on its packaging. The commission termed this as ‘unfair trade practice’.

The complaint was lodged filed by Deepak Kumar Dubey of Nuapada district who had stated that the oil he purchased was promoted as ‘Almond Hair Oil’. However, the ingredients label showed that it contained 77.1 per cent light liquid paraffin (mineral oil), with only a negligible amount of almond oil.

The commission has ordered the company to return the product price (Rs 194) to the consumer. The brand owner has also been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for damages to the consumer and Rs 25,000 for litigation costs.