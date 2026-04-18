Brazen betrayal of Nari Shakti, says Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: As the Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in the Parliament on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lashed out at the Opposition political parties terming their stance a betrayal of women of the country.
“The opposition’s shameful obstruction of Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha today is a brazen betrayal of Nari Shakti and the aspirations of an inclusive India. By prioritizing petty politics over progress, they have attempted to deny women their rightful constitutional place. History will record this disruption, and those who stood in the way of this landmark reform will be held accountable by the women of this country,” he said in a post on X.
Earlier in the day, addressing a Nari Shakti Vandan function in Angul, Majhi had said opposition to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill amounted to disrespect towards women power in the country. Any resistance to women’s empowerment will not be forgiven by women in society.
Majhi said women are a source of strength not only for families but for society as a whole. He stressed that women must take leadership roles from the panchayat level to Parliament. “No country can prosper without the development of women,” he said.
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi said his emphasis on women-led development has reshaped the country’s growth trajectory. He also described President Droupadi Murmu as a symbol of “Nari Shakti.”