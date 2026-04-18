KV directs energy dept to ensure uninterrupted power

Compared to last year, the power demand in April has increased by 2 per cent. Discussions have been held with OHPC to maximise hydro power generation in the state during the peak summer months. Similarly, the department has maintained coordination with thermal power plants.

Along with this, power banking arrangements have been made. Discussions are underway with Rourkela Steel Plant for purchase of 50 to 100 MW of power. Along with this, arrangements have also been made to source from Power Exchange as per the requirement to meet the demand of the state.

Singh Deo directed officials to take immediate steps to resolve any complaint regarding power disruption from any part of the state. He reiterated that there should be no power disconnection for unpaid bills of domestic household consumers in this scorching heat.

Officials said steps have been taken by the department to further strengthen the customer service system. The capacity of the call centre has been increased from 100 to 150 logins per day. Missed-call and single-click facilities have been introduced so that the consumers can get live information about power service disruptions immediately.