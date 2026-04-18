Man held for duping widow of Rs 14.45 lakh on job promise in Odisha

ROURKELA: Bhasma police in Sundargarh district on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man from Balangir on charges of duping a tribal widow of Rs 14.45 lakh with the false promise of arranging government jobs for her two children.

The accused is Saroj Kumar (32), a native of Bargarh district who was staying in Balangir. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Nirmal Mohapatra said the victim, Ranjita Kalo (42) of Bhalugarh village, had lodged a complaint against the accused in August 2025. She alleged that Saroj contacted her through a fake Facebook account and assured to arrange jobs in the Commercial Tax department for her unemployed son and daughter.

Mohapatra said Saroj demanded Rs 15 lakh to arrange the jobs. The victim woman first paid him Rs 12.45 lakh through online transactions. She later went to Balangir to pay him Rs 2 lakh in cash.

However, the accused demanded another Rs 10 lakh from her. When the victim failed to arrange the amount, Saroj went back on the job promise and refused to pay back the amount she had already paid. The accused also verbally abused and threatened her, he said.