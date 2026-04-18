Man stabbed to death for protesting ill-treatment of neighbour’s mother in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour for raising voice against the alleged ill-treatment of the latter’s elderly mother at Reddika Sahi under Bada Bazaar police in Ganjam’s Berhampur on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as K Bhagaban Reddy. Police have arrested accused K Linga Reddy (49) and his wife K Laxmi Reddy (43) for their alleged involvement in the crime.
Police said Linga along with Laxmi used to allegedly torture his 75-year-old mother Paru Reddy. Their neighbour Bhagaban often requested Linga to treat his mother properly. However, the accused never paid heed to his advice and continued to mistreat Paru.
Recently, Linga and his wife were reportedly abusing the elderly woman when Bhagaban recorded their act on his mobile phone and sent the video to Paru’s daughter who lives in Andhra Pradesh. This led to an altercation between Linga and Bhagaban.
On Thursday night, Linga and Laxmi confronted the victim over the issue following which a heated argument broke between them. In a fit of rage, the Linga allegedly stabbed Bhagaban multiple times, leaving him in a pool of blood.
Bhagaban was immediately shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said police registered a case and arrested Linga and his wife Laxmi. The couple was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the murder and ascertain if any other individual is involved in the crime, he added.