Man stabbed to death for protesting ill-treatment of neighbour’s mother in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour for raising voice against the alleged ill-treatment of the latter’s elderly mother at Reddika Sahi under Bada Bazaar police in Ganjam’s Berhampur on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as K Bhagaban Reddy. Police have arrested accused K Linga Reddy (49) and his wife K Laxmi Reddy (43) for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Police said Linga along with Laxmi used to allegedly torture his 75-year-old mother Paru Reddy. Their neighbour Bhagaban often requested Linga to treat his mother properly. However, the accused never paid heed to his advice and continued to mistreat Paru.