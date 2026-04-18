Odisha Maoist-free, still we haven’t let down guard against LWE: DGP Khurania

BHUBANESWAR: Director general of police YB Khurania on Friday said that although the state is now Naxal-free, Odisha Police are not letting down their guard as the presence and movement of the Maoists have been noticed in the neighbouring states.

Khurania’s statement came after six security personnel were injured during an anti-Naxal operation in Saranda forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district in the last two days.

Additional DGP (anti-Naxal operations) Sanjeeb Panda said security forces are on alert and operations have been intensified in Sundargarh district to curb any infiltration bid of the red ultras from Jharkhand through Saranda forests. Currently, not a single Maoist is active in Odisha and no movement has been noticed.

Police had reportedly received information that the Naxals, who were operating in the state and had not surrendered as per the Centre’s deadline of March 31, were planning to flee to the southern state of Kerala and work there as labourers, he said.

Meanwhile, during an event organised at State Police Headquarters on the day, the DGP appreciated the police officers and the prosecutors over the successful implementation of the new criminal laws in the state. He felicitated 10 SP rank officers, 15 supervisory officers, 26 investigating officers and 17 public prosecutors.