Odisha woman’s body recovered from forest

MALKANGIRI: The body of a woman was recovered from a forest near Sikhapali under Padia block in Malkangiri district on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Same Madhi of Nanadibeda village under Nandiniguda panchayat.

Sources said Same had gone to attend a wedding feast on Thursday evening but did not return home till late night. Her family members launched a search, and found her body near a mahua tree in Sikhapali forest the next morning.

Family members alleged that Same was raped and murdered. Brother Ram Madkami alleged that a youth from the same village could be involved in the crime.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. A case has been registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report. Further investigation is underway, said IIC Regan Kindo.

Sources said the deceased’s husband currently works in Andhra Pradesh.