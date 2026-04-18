Viral video of headmaster beating students in school classroom in Odisha sparks outrage

BERHAMPUR: A disturbing CCTV footage reportedly showing a school headmaster assaulting students inside a classroom went viral on social media on Friday, triggering public outrage in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district.
The incident reportedly took place at Dengadi Shyama Sundar High School. The viral video shows headmaster Sanjay Pal entering a classroom in an agitated state, carrying a stick. He is seen verbally abusing the students and physically assaulting them, while the children appear visibly frightened and distressed.
The video has drawn sharp criticism from the public, with many questioning the use of corporal punishment in schools, especially in an environment where such practices are strictly prohibited. Concerns have also been raised over how the CCTV footage was accessed and circulated on social media.
Parents and local residents demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into both the alleged misconduct by the headmaster and the leak of the CCTV footage.
On the other hand, the accused headmaster denied any wrongdoing, alleging that the school’s physical education teacher circulated the video deliberately to defame him. He further stated that the matter has already been apprised to the district education officer (DEO).
Sources said the DEO has directed the school’s managing committee to launch a formal inquiry into the headmaster’s conduct. While education officials have assured of strict disciplinary measures, the episode has reignited broader debates on student safety and discipline practices in schools.
Corporal punishment has been banned in all educational institutions, both government and private, in Odisha since September 2004.