Viral video of headmaster beating students in school classroom in Odisha sparks outrage

Parents and local residents demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into both the alleged misconduct by the headmaster and the leak of the CCTV footage.

On the other hand, the accused headmaster denied any wrongdoing, alleging that the school’s physical education teacher circulated the video deliberately to defame him. He further stated that the matter has already been apprised to the district education officer (DEO).

Sources said the DEO has directed the school’s managing committee to launch a formal inquiry into the headmaster’s conduct. While education officials have assured of strict disciplinary measures, the episode has reignited broader debates on student safety and discipline practices in schools.

Corporal punishment has been banned in all educational institutions, both government and private, in Odisha since September 2004.