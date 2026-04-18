Woman among two held for murder over sorcery whiff in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday arrested two persons including a woman for hacking an elderly man to death on witchcraft suspicion at Panchama village in Ganjam’s Golanthara area five days ago.

Accused Ghana Pradhan (45) and Pankaja Pradhan (32) killed Ekadasi Nahak (65) of Panchama village, suspecting him of practising black magic, said police.

On April 12, Ekadasi’s body with severe neck injuries was recovered from his betel field at Kamalia Tota on the outskirts of Panchama village. The same day, his son Sankar Nahak lodged a complaint alleging murder of his father by unknown assailants. Based on the complaint, Golanthara police registered a case and launched a detailed probe.