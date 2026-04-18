Woman among two held for murder over sorcery whiff in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday arrested two persons including a woman for hacking an elderly man to death on witchcraft suspicion at Panchama village in Ganjam’s Golanthara area five days ago.
Accused Ghana Pradhan (45) and Pankaja Pradhan (32) killed Ekadasi Nahak (65) of Panchama village, suspecting him of practising black magic, said police.
On April 12, Ekadasi’s body with severe neck injuries was recovered from his betel field at Kamalia Tota on the outskirts of Panchama village. The same day, his son Sankar Nahak lodged a complaint alleging murder of his father by unknown assailants. Based on the complaint, Golanthara police registered a case and launched a detailed probe.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said during investigation, it was found that Ekadasi was reportedly into traditional healing and often approached by people for treatment. Police found that Ghana was in contact with the victim for over a decade, seeking remedies for his family. However, after several of his family members and livestock died, he developed a strong belief that Ekadasi was responsible for the deaths.
The SP said harbouring deep resentment, Ghana hatched a plan to murder the victim. On the fateful day, he along with Pankaja reportedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.
Police have recovered the weapon of offence which was hidden in a sand heap behind the prime accused’s house. Both Ghana and Pankaja were arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway, said police.