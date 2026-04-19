Barabati Food Court: Vendors warn of moving court for allotment of shops

The vendors alleged that they have since been facing hardship after shifting their businesses to nearby localities. “It is a matter of regret that our names are missing from the list published by the CMC for allotment of shops at the Barabati Food Court,” the memorandum said.

They alleged that despite meeting the CMC commissioner earlier and apprising her of the issue, no action has been taken so far. Sahota had assured them of considering their problems and take necessary steps, but nothing has been done, they complained.

“Since we had been running the makeshift food business at that place for the last 10 to 15 years, we are requesting you to allot shops to us at Barabati Food Court. If, we are deprived of the shops due to nepotism and unfairness means, we will be compelled to move to the court,” the vendors warned in the memorandum.

Attempts to contact Sahota for a response were unsuccessful. However, mayor Singh said that the allotment process was being carried out in a transparent manner.