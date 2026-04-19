Bhubaneswar Lok Bhavan security upgrade on cards after controversy

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday recommended an upgrade of security measures at Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Lok Bhavan and held detailed discussions on the issue. The deliberations focused on the existing security and protocol arrangements with emphasis on assessing gaps and undertaking necessary enhancements.

In a post on his official X handle, the Governor said the security of the Lok Bhavan estate requires the adoption of new-age technology and adequate manpower to ensure seamless management of programmes and protocol.

The meeting comes in the wake of an incident reported two days earlier, in which two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers were allegedly evicted from Lok Bhavan and taken to the Capital police station in a PCR vehicle. Lok Bhavan authorities have since initiated an inquiry into allegations of misconduct by staff during principal chief commissioner of Income Tax (Odisha region) Sudhakar Rao’s courtesy visit to the Governor.