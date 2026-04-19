CM Majhi opens Waytrack India unit in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art manufacturing unit of Waytrack India Private Limited at Infovalley-II.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister expressed pride that a state enterprise has emerged as one of India’s leading players in smart infrastructure and AI-driven solutions. He said that Waytrack India has established itself as the country’s fourth-largest weighbridge manufacturer, calling it a matter of pride for the state.

Majhi said Odisha is undergoing a major transformation beyond its traditional mining-based industries as sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, textiles and pharmaceuticals are now driving the state’s “new economy”. According to him, projects worth nearly Rs 2.8 lakh crore have been grounded recently, with the potential to generate over two lakh employment opportunities. He reiterated the government’s vision to transform Odisha into a $500 billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

The chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya initiative for accelerating development in eastern India. He said that the state government is facilitating industries through plug-and-play infrastructure and empowering district collectors with greater decision-making authority to fast-track industrial investments.