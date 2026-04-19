Denied a token, Bargarh farmer battles financial and health crisis

BARGARH: From helping others in times of need to battling for his own, a small farmer from Bargarh has been pushed into crisis after delay in kharif paddy procurement left him without the means for medical treatment. For the past three days, Jhadeswar Patra of Bargarh district has been battling illness and financial distress after not receiving procurement tokens on time.

Patra, a resident of Ramkhol village under Ambabhona block, is popular for helping poor patients reach hospitals and for his plantation drives. Despite his modest means, he has been actively engaged in community service for years. However, he is now admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Insitute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) Burla since April 15, reportedly unable to afford better treatment due to financial constraints.

During the last kharif season, Patra along with his wife Patra had cultivated paddy on around one hectare of his ancestral land and two acre of his father-in-law’s property. Subsequently, he had also completed registration at the local procurement PACS on August 25 last year, submitting all necessary documents for paddy sale. In the meantime, the farmer developed a sudden kidney ailment.