Elephant crushes elderly farmer to death in Odisha's Hindol

DHENKANAL/BERHAMPUR: A 65-year-old farmer was crushed to death by an elephant when he had gone to Koi reserve forest under Hindol range to pluck mangoes on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kaibalya Sahu of Pada village. Range officer Trilochan Dehury said an elephant herd had been roaming in the reserve forest area for the past few days owing to which villagers had been warned against venturing into the forest.

“However, ignoring the warnings and announcements, Kaibalya went to the forest early in the morning to pluck mangoes. He came face-to-face with a tusker which killed him on the spot,” Dehury said.

Villagers alerted the forest officials and police. The body was subsequently sent for postmortem. “The deceased’s wife has been paid Rs 1 lakh compensation of the total Rs 10 lakh in the first installment and the remaining amount will be paid after formalities,” the range officer said.