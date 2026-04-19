Jharsuguda, Chhattisgarh hold meeting to tackle heat

JHARSUGUDA: In a major effort to tackle the intensifying heatwave situation, the administrations of Jharsuguda and Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh held a high-level inter-state coordination meeting on Saturday, focusing on safeguarding labourers and drivers operating across industrial hubs, mining belts, and key transport corridors linking the two states.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, who joined the meeting virtually, stressed the need for coordination and real-time information exchange to minimise heat-related risks. He said that NH-49 is a highly sensitive stretch and directed authorities to ensure zero casualties due to extreme weather conditions.

The minister called for a specialised safety roadmap after 11 am, including the construction of temporary shelters and installation of water tanks at key points. He emphasised the creation of a dedicated safety corridor to protect truck drivers, helpers, and industrial workers exposed to peak heat.

A key decision taken during the meeting was to enforce a strict ban on the movement of non-AC transport vehicles and outdoor labour activities between 11 am and 3 pm.

Authorities will set up hydration kiosks and drinking water facilities at petrol pumps and strategic highway points. Mining and industrial firms have been directed to ensure shaded rest areas, first-aid support, and adequate facilities at truck parking zones. Measures such as water sprinkling on transit roads and deployment of ambulances along NH-49 have been planned.

The meeting was attended by Jharsuguda collector Kunal Motiram Chavan, Raigarh collector Mayank Chaturvedi, and MCL CMD Uday A Kaole, along with senior officials from both districts including Jharsuguda additional district collector Kishore Chandra Swain and sub-collector Sabyasachi Panda.