Man held for beating wife to death in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in front of her minor daughter following a domestic dispute in Damkuda village under Balishankara block within Talasara police limits in Sundargarh on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Arati Hembram. Arati’s husband, Rajesh (40), was arrested by the police on Saturday. Sources said the couple lived in a hut in the village along with their two children, a 13-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. The nearest house from their hut was around 20 metre.

They reportedly had frequent quarrels over financial issues and Rajesh’s drinking habit, sources said. Meanwhile, on Friday night, Rajesh returned home at around 7 pm and had a fight with his wife. Their son had gone to sleep at a neighbour’s house and only their minor daughter was present at the house.

The dispute escalated and in a fit of rage, Rajesh reportedly assaulted Arati with a stick. He then reportedly struck her head with a stone, wrapped the body in a bedsheet and went to sleep. A case has been registered, police said.