Odisha government enforces ‘compensatory irrigation’ for industry

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has come up with a comprehensive guideline for diversion of irrigated agricultural land for industrial purpose, asking the industry houses to compensate the ayacut loss through compensatory irrigation.

Issuing the guideline, the Water Resources department has pointed out that the state government has been careful in avoiding setting up of industries on irrigated agricultural land. However, sometimes it gets difficult for an industry to avoid such irrigation command area completely during the acquisition.

In some cases, some industries have already procured such land and have made investments in it. Accordingly, the government has come up with a compensatory mechanism, similar to compensatory afforestation, to create alternative irrigation potential for the irrigated land required to be diverted to industrial houses, the department stated.

“In cases where a portion of irrigated command area is required to be diverted for industrialisation under unavoidable circumstances, the industry concerned will have to make up for the loss of command area by way of creating compensatory irrigation,” the notification stated.