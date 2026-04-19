Odisha’s Sheikh Imran, held in radical plot, made Red Fort recce: Delhi Police

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi Police made startling revelations on Saturday that 22-year-old Sheikh Imran, arrested a week ago from Bhubaneswar for his alleged links with a radical group, was targeting important religious places and sensitive locations in the country and had promised to arrange arms training for the module’s members in Odisha.

Imran visited various sensitive installations, including the Red Fort in Delhi in December 2025, and posted its photo with a black flag atop it to radicalise others. He had also asked other members to send money for the same.

He was among the four accused, including a welder, a Class XII student and a plumber, who were allegedly radicalised and believed in the emergence of an army (lashkar) from Khurasan bearing black flags to establish a caliphate in the Indian subcontinent and beyond, officials said.

According to police, the four were preparing to join the lashkar to participate in Ghazwa-e-Hind, besides radicalising others. Materials for the preparation of an IED were recovered.

The three other accused have been identified as Mosaib Ahmad and Mohammad Hammad, residents of Maharashtra, and Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Bihar.

Police investigation revealed that Imran was born into a lower-class family in Bhubaneswar and studied till Class X. He then worked as a security guard and later as a delivery boy. In 2024, he started listening to lectures by Pakistani clerics and scholars like Tariq Jamil and Israr Ahmed. He gradually developed radical beliefs and came in contact with his associates, Hammad and Ahmad, through social media platforms.

Together, they created a closed group where discussions centred around jihad, khilafat and Ghazwa-e-Hind. Investigation revealed that Imran discussed targeting the Ram Mandir, Parliament building and military installations in the country.