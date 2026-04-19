Sambalpur schools shut for three days due to prevailing heatwave

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration on Saturday announced the closure of all government and private schools in the district for three days from Monday to Wednesday due to the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the decision was taken after reviewing the situation with school authorities across the district.

“Earlier, school timings had been reduced till 10.30 am. However, considering the intensifying heatwave, all schools have now been directed to remain closed till April 22. Further decisions will be taken based on the situation,” he said.

This apart, the district administration has also directed contractors to limit the working hours of labourers engaged at various construction sites to protect them from heat-related illnesses. To provide relief to people venturing out of their homes during the scorching heat, water kiosks have been installed at multiple locations to help them quench their thirst.

“Dedicated heatstroke management units have been set up at VIMSAR, the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and other healthcare facilities,” the collector said.