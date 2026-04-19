Seven kids fall sick in Mayurbhanj school due to extreme heat

BARIPADA: At least seven students of SSD government high school at Chandua within Mayurbhanj’s Kuliana block fell sick and were hospitalised allegedly due to severe heat and humidity on Saturday.

The students, who were staying in the hostel, complained of vomiting, dizziness and headache in the morning, sources said. The school authorities informed the Kuliana community health centre, following which a medical team from the CHC visited the school.

A total of seven of the inmates were taken to the Chandua primary health centre. They were later referred to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

The medical team, meanwhile, attributed their illness to the poor and congested living conditions at the hostel. “The 100-bed girls’ hostel comprises 71 inmates. But they are all being forced to fit in the rooms available as construction of the upper floor of the building is yet to be completed. As a result, the extreme heat and humidity, and poor living conditions rendered them sick,” doctors said.

Efforts to elicit response from school headmaster Manoj Kumar Pati proved futile.