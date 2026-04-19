Shaky ground: The fury road to Sijimali hill in Rayagada

KANTAMAL (RAYAGADA): It’s a clear, sunny day, but there is not a soul in sight in Kantamal, which is enveloped by an eerie silence. This is the place where villagers and police fought a pitched battle on April 7. Remnants of that conflict exist, in the quiet of the land with villagers lurking behind the shut doors on the foothills of Sijimali.

The air of apprehension and mistrust towards strangers is palpable. It takes a bit of effort to get the villagers out of their homes. But once assured, they are forthcoming. They step out, cautiously, gathering at a cemented platform at the centre of the village. Only then do the stories begin to emerge.

Less than two weeks ago, on the night of April 6-7, the village turned into the site of a violent confrontation with the district police. The scars of that night remain, in bandaged heads, canisters of tear gas shells and the raging silence of the hills.

At the heart of the conflict lies a 2.98 km stretch of road, planned to connect state highway-44 to the 311 million tonne Sijimali bauxite reserve, allocated to Vedanta Limited in February 2023.

Snaking up the hills, the dirt road cuts through the forested terrain on to the top of Sijimali, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a chain of reserves, part of the East Coast bauxite belt that runs across Odisha right into Andhra Pradesh.

Sijimali is split between Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. For the state administration, the road to the reserve is critical to evacuate bauxite when mining operations begin. For the villagers of Kantamal and neighbouring Sagabari, it represents displacement, ecological damage and the erosion of their way of life.