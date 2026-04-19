Soil mafia attempts to mow down tehsildar in Odisha's Jajpur district

JAJPUR: The soil mafia allegedly attempted to mow down the tehsildar of Vyasa Nagar and executive magistrate with a tractor near Minabazar Chhak under Jajpur’s Korei police limits while the latter and his team had been to the area for a raid on Saturday.

The victim, Prashant Kumar Panda, sustained injuries in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

As per sources, on getting information that unauthorised digging and soil lifting was underway at a pond in Minabazar village, a team led by Panda reached the spot to conduct a raid.

However, while the tehsildar and his team were conducting the raid, miscreants reportedly rammed a tractor into him, in a bid to kill him. Panda, who sustained grievous injuries in the attack, was initially taken to Korei community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment. He is currently stated to be stable.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Two tractors and an earthmover used in the illegal mining activity were seized. The accused are absconding and a search is on to trace them, police said.

Jajpur collector Ambar Kumar Kar said Panda’s condition is stable and he is recovering well. “Police have launched an investigation and seized the tractors and the earthmover which were being used in the illegal activity,” he added.

Kar added that special squads have been constituted to check illegal mining of minor minerals in the district.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the attack.

The incident has, meanwhile, raised serious concerns regarding the safety of government officials engaged in enforcement activities against illegal mining in the region.