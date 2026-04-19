Villagers gherao Rourkela SP’s office over girl’s death

ROURKELA: Residents of Jamberna village under Bisra police limits gheraoed the Rourkela SP’s office on Saturday, demanding justice for the minor girl, who was found dead in the village over two months ago.

The protesters, under the banner of the Nari Niryatana Pratirodh Committee, Rourkela (NNPCR), alleged that the death of the 16-year--old girl was not a case of suicide but murder, and demanded that the culprits be brought to book without further delay. The protesters also sought action against three hospitals in Rourkela for reportedly denying treatment, which they claimed led to her death.

The Class X girl was found unconscious in a nearby forest under suspicious circumstances on February 5, with an empty poison bottle lying beside her. She died in an ambulance during the intervening night of February 5 and 6, as her family struggled to get her treated, moving from one hospital to another. She was eventually declared dead at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Earlier, Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani had cited the autopsy report and stated that the girl died by suicide after consuming poison and that there was no evidence of sexual assault. On February 15, Sundargarh district child protection officer (DCPO) Sribanta Jena had also lodged an FIR at RN Pali police station, seeking a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, including alleged lapses by Bisra police and the hospitals concerned.

However, the protesters, including the victim’s family members, rejected the investigation and alleged that the girl was poisoned as part of a well-planned murder conspiracy and accused the police of conducting improper investigation. They submitted a memorandum at the SP office and warned of intensifying the agitation if immediate action is not taken.