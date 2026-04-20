10 arrested for attack on Vyasanagar tehsildar in Odisha

JAJPUR: Police on Sunday arrested 10 people for their alleged involvement in the murderous attack on Vyasanagar tehsildar and executive magistrate Prashant Kumar Panda during a raid against illegal mining activities in Korei area of the district.

Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal said eight of the 10 accused are drivers. Police apprehended them after conducting raids at different locations in the district. Seven tractors and two earthmovers used in illegal mining of minor minerals were seized.

The accused are Hidyatula Khan, Majit Ahamat Khan, Kirtan Jena, Mitu Parida, Shaik Nayat and Manir Mohammad, all tractor drivers, Shaik Chanda, a tractor owner besides Pinkun Penthei and Jitendra Behera, both earthmover drivers. Shaik Sahil, the supervisor of Chanda’s vehicles, has also been arrested.

The accused were arrested under relevant sections of BNS and provisions of the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, said police.