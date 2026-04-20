9.8 lakh voters removed from Odisha poll rolls, triggers allegations of wrongdoing

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the crucial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha, a whopping 9.8 lakh names have been deleted during the ongoing mapping exercise, drawing serious allegation of wrongful removals.

The development has also led the chief electoral officer (CEO), Odisha, RS Gopalan, to put on hold the scrutiny of around two lakh Form-7 applications received after April 2, 2026, which seek deletion or raise objections to entries in the rolls.

According to the CEO’s office, the 9.8 lakh deletions have been carried out by electoral registration officers (EROs) since the commencement of the mapping process. With Odisha having about 3.40 crore electors as per the 2025 summary revision, including 1.72 crore men, 1.68 crore women and 3,434 transgender people, the deletions account for roughly 2.88 per cent of the electorate, sources said.

However, the exercise has triggered complaints of wrongful removal of voters from the rolls. In a recent letter to EROs, additional chief electoral officer Sushanta Kumar Mishra underlined that a substantial number of complaints have been received against wrongful deletions, including cases where electors were found to be present and instances where booth level officers (BLOs) had neither conducted field visits nor carried out proper verification.

Mishra directed the EROs to undertake careful scrutiny of demographically similar entries and issue notices to electors in cases of suspected duplication or doubtful matches. He also stated that, in view of the concerns raised, the scrutiny of around two lakh Form-7 applications received after April 2 has been kept in abeyance.

Names of deceased voters will be removed only after thorough verification of applications submitted by family members or close relatives. Notices will also be sent to the last known address of electors before any deletion.