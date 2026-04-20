CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Swaraj slam Opposition for blocking women’s reservation bill

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a sharp political offensive, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday slammed the Congress and its alliance partners, accusing them of betraying the women of the country by blocking the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Addressing a joint press conference at the BJP state party office, Majhi described April 17 as a ‘black day’ in India’s democratic history. The collective action of the Opposition parties by blocking a constitutional amendment aimed at enhancing women’s representation in Parliament and state Assemblies reflects a “regressive mindset” at a time when women are excelling across sectors, he said.

“The Congress-led Opposition has stamped itself as anti-women. They have shattered the dreams of millions of women across the country by defeating this amendment. This is not a defeat of women but a reflection of the Opposition’s arrogance,” Majhi said.