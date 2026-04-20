CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Swaraj slam Opposition for blocking women’s reservation bill

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a sharp political offensive, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday slammed the Congress and its alliance partners, accusing them of betraying the women of the country by blocking the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
Addressing a joint press conference at the BJP state party office, Majhi described April 17 as a ‘black day’ in India’s democratic history. The collective action of the Opposition parties by blocking a constitutional amendment aimed at enhancing women’s representation in Parliament and state Assemblies reflects a “regressive mindset” at a time when women are excelling across sectors, he said.
“The Congress-led Opposition has stamped itself as anti-women. They have shattered the dreams of millions of women across the country by defeating this amendment. This is not a defeat of women but a reflection of the Opposition’s arrogance,” Majhi said.
The chief minister asserted that if the reservation framework had been implemented earlier, as many as 272 women could have entered Parliament, significantly strengthening democratic inclusion. Targeting the Congress and its allies, including SP, TMC and DMK, he alleged that they had joined hands to stall women’s empowerment and were acting against their interests. He warned that Nari Shakti will respond through ballot at the right time. Swaraj accused the Congress and its allies of backstabbing the ‘Matru Shakti’ by deliberately blocking the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation. “They will not escape the curse of Matru Shakti. They have not seen the wrath of women’s power. A woman will not forget her insult, she will give the appropriate response at the right time,” she said.
Swaraj dismissed allegations of conspiracy surrounding the linkage of reservation implementation with delimitation. Citing Article 334A of the Constitution, she explained that delimitation is a necessary constitutional process. “Delimitation is the road, reservation is the destination,” she said.