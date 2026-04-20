Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Odisha's Ganjam district, 13 tractors seized

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to curb illegal sand mining, the Ganjam administration carried out a surprise raid on the banks of Rushikulya river near Mahachai village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Purushottampur block on Sunday morning.

Acting on credible intelligence about ongoing illegal sand extraction, a joint enforcement team comprising Purushottampur tehsildar, district mining officer and police personnel launched a pre-dawn operation at the ghat. The team found several tractors illegally extracting and loading sand from the river bed.

During the raid, 13 tractors were found engaged in lifting sand without valid permits. Upon noticing the officials, the operators and members of the sand mafia fled the spot, abandoning the vehicles in a bid to evade arrest.

The authorities seized all 13 tractors involved in the illegal activity. Official sources said legal notices have been issued to the registered owners of the vehicles, and further action is being initiated under relevant provisions of mining and environmental laws. To prevent recurrence of such activities, the administration imposed prohibitory measures at the site under section 163 of BNSS. A red flag was also hoisted at the ghat as a clear warning against any unauthorised sand extraction in the area.

Officials expressed concern over the increasing instances of illegal sand mining in the district, stating that such activities not only cause significant revenue loss to the government but also pose a serious threat to river ecosystems, leading to erosion and environmental degradation.

“The district administration is committed to taking strict action against those involved in illegal sand mining. Regular raids and intensified patrolling will continue to ensure compliance with the law,” an official said.