Gas pipeline leak in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur town sparks panic among residents

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic gripped residents of Thakurpatana and nearby areas under Jagatsinghpur municipality due to an alleged leak of piped gas on Sunday.

The incident took place during installation of electric poles by the employees of TPCODL at Thakurpatana when underground gas pipelines were reportedly damaged near the government residential quarters of judges. Despite the presence of pipeline markers and contact details of Bharat Gas Resources Limited (BGRL), which laid the pipes, TPCODL reportedly failed to inform the company before undertaking excavation work.

Sources claimed that BGRL was not immediately informed after the damage, increasing the risk to public safety. Residents expressed strong resentment, alleging inaction by local authorities and higher officials against errant contractors and employees. Following information, police along with fire officer Biswaranjan Baske and BGRL site engineer Subhendu Matia rushed to the spot. The leakage was eventually plugged with the help of experts.

Locals pointed out that pipelines laid under or near roads remain vulnerable to damage due to uncoordinated excavation work by multiple agencies involved in infrastructure development. In response to repeated incidents, BGRL has been conducting safety awareness drives in coordination with civic bodies and other departments. Residents demanded strict action against those violating safety norms.

Balikuda IIC Susant Kumar Sahoo confirmed that the leakage on Sunday was successfully plugged with the intervention of BGRL experts. No FIR has been registered so far in connection with the incident.

Earlier in December 2025, labourers had damaged a gas pipeline during road construction in Ohal village under ward no 6 of Jagatsinghpur municipality. The damage was allegedly concealed and later, firecrackers during a wedding procession ignited the leaked gas. BGRL experts managed to avert a major mishap.