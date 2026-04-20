Group clash over business rivalry leaves six injured in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A violent clash broke out between two rival groups at Gudiali chowk under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam, leaving six persons injured on Sunday.

Police said preliminary findings revealed that the clash took place over a business-related dispute though the exact reason is yet to be confirmed.

Sources said one group was operating a small breakfast stall at Gudiali chowk. Their rival group was allegedly demanding the removal of the stall and attempted to extort money. Tensions between the two factions was brewing for some time. A heated exchange took place between members of both the groups on Sunday which soon spiralled out of control, leading to a violent confrontation.

The confrontation escalated rapidly into a brutal fight involving sharp weapons. On receiving information, Kabisuryanagar police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

At least six persons from both sides sustained injuries in the incident. Three critically-injured persons were rushed to Aska sub-divisional hospital for treatment. The remaining three were admitted to Kabisuryanagar community health centre.

Police said a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and identify those responsible for the violence. Police officials assured strict action against the culprits and appealed to the public to maintain peace in the area.