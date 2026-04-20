Influencers from 10 Asian countries witness Odisha’s heritage during state visit

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of social media influencers and content creators from 10 Asian countries visited Odisha to experience the rich cultural heritage and development initiatives of the state.

The delegation comprising travel vloggers, food and lifestyle influencers, wellness bloggers, history enthusiasts and documentary filmmakers from Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam arrived in Bhubaneswar on April 16 as part of a ‘Familiarisation Visit’ programme initiated by the Ministry of External Affairs. The tour, which concluded on Sunday, was facilitated by the I&PR department.

During its stay, the group visited the Khandagiri-Udayagiri Caves, gaining insights into the history of ancient Kalinga, Jain traditions and rock-cut architecture. It also toured the World Skill Center and observed modern skill development training aligned with international standards in sectors such as hospitality, construction and mechatronics.

The influencers also had the opportunity to practically experience and engage in activities such as virtual reality-based training, beauty and wellness sessions and mechatronics demonstrations.

The delegation further visited the Raghurajpur Heritage crafts village, where they witnessed traditional art forms, including Pattachitra paintings and palm leaf engravings and had an enriching experience of interacting with local artisans and trying to learn the artworks and the techniques involved. The visit also included the iconic Konark Sun Temple, where the group experienced the grandeur of its chariot-shaped architecture, intricate carvings, and legacy of Sun worship.

The influencers said their Odisha visit was enriching and memorable. They appreciated the state’s hospitality, vibrant culture, traditional cuisine and friendliness of its people, and expressed eagerness to participate in more such engagements in the future.