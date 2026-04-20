Man attacks sleeping villagers with ploughshare in Odisha's Sundargarh; 1 dies, 9 hurt

ROURKELA: A person was killed and nine others suffered grievous injuries after a man reportedly attacked them with a ploughshare in their sleep at Sahajbahal village under Baragon police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar Barua (56) of Lakuapada hamlet in Sahajbahal village. The accused, Jugeswar Rohidas (47), has been detained but police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the savage assault.

IIC of Bargaon police station Dinesh Kumar Patta said the incident took place between 11.30 pm and 12 am in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Barua and other villagers were sleeping outside their houses when Rohidas first attacked Barua with a ploughshare. On hearing Barua’s screams for help, his wife and others rushed to his rescue. But they too were allegedly attacked by the accused. Barua’s wife, two other women and six men suffered different degrees of injuries.