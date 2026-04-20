ORERA to regulate entry of visitors into its office to maintain discipline

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to enforce discipline and protect confidentiality of official records, the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has decided to regulate entry of visitors into its office.
The decision has been taken after authorities observed through CCTV surveillance and verification that several visitors, including former employees, advocates and other persons were entering the ORERA office premises without recording their particulars in the register.
“Such instances result in unregulated movement within the office, causing disruption of official work and affecting efficiency. As ORERA is a statutory authority, it is important to ensure that access to the office premises remains orderly and regulated, in order to maintain discipline and safeguard the confidentiality of official records,” ORERA stated in its notification issued on April 17.
As per the order, authorised signatory or any member of the board of directors of a company, members of a partnership firm, proprietorship firm or authorised officers from government agencies may visit the office on working days between 3.30 pm and 5 pm for matters related to registered real estate projects.
Similarly, individuals or representatives of companies, partners, proprietors or other agencies seeking information regarding new registration of projects, agents many visit the office on Tuesdays and Fridays between 3.30 pm and 5 pm with proper identification and are required to approach only the help desk/facilitation centre.
For general or informal enquiries, allottees and other persons may approach the facilitation centre on all working days during the same time. The order informed that weekly grievance day will be observed on every working Monday from 11 am to 1 pm.
The decision has, meanwhile, come under criticism from real estate experts who pointed out that such an order will restrict public access to ORERA office. Real estate expert Bimalendu Pradhan said those visiting from faraway places like Malkangiri to ORERA, that has only one office in the entire state, will face severe inconvenience.
ORERA authorities couldn’t be reached for their comments.