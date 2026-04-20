ORERA to regulate entry of visitors into its office to maintain discipline

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to enforce discipline and protect confidentiality of official records, the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has decided to regulate entry of visitors into its office.

The decision has been taken after authorities observed through CCTV surveillance and verification that several visitors, including former employees, advocates and other persons were entering the ORERA office premises without recording their particulars in the register.

“Such instances result in unregulated movement within the office, causing disruption of official work and affecting efficiency. As ORERA is a statutory authority, it is important to ensure that access to the office premises remains orderly and regulated, in order to maintain discipline and safeguard the confidentiality of official records,” ORERA stated in its notification issued on April 17.

As per the order, authorised signatory or any member of the board of directors of a company, members of a partnership firm, proprietorship firm or authorised officers from government agencies may visit the office on working days between 3.30 pm and 5 pm for matters related to registered real estate projects.