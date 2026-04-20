Professor SP Singh gets prestigious AASLD fellowship

BHUBANESWAR: Renowned gastroenterologist, former head of gastroenterology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital and present president of South Asian Association for Study of the Liver (SAASL), Prof SP Singh has been selected for the prestigious American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) fellowship.

Prof Singh is the first gastroenterologist from Odisha to receive the prestigious fellowship from AASLD governing body and will be joining a distinguished community of more than 700 current members who share this designation. The fellowship recognises exceptional leadership and noteworthy contributions to the field, whether in clinical or academic practice or in basic or clinical research of liver and biliary diseases.

Singh has over three decades of experience in the field of hepatology education, advocacy and outreach. His areas of special interest include NAFLD and Hepatitis B. Apart from serving as the president of the SAASL, Prof Singh is also serving as the chairman of the Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation, Cuttack.

Earlier, he had received fellowship from American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterology Association as well as the American College of Physicians.